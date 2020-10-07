Jill Duggar Admits She Does Not Get Along With Her Family

Jill Duggar shares that relations with her family are strained.

Speaking in a Q&A video for her YouTube channel with husband Derick Dillard, the former “Counting On” star says they are working on reconciling with the family.

“Yes, there’s been some distancing there,” Duggar confesses. “We’re not on the best terms with some of my family. We’ve had some disagreements and stuff, but we’re working toward healing, definitely, and restoration. We’re having to kind of just take some time and heal and just doing what’s best for our family right now and just working through it, I guess.”

While she does not go into any specifics, the star is hoping that in due time the relationship will be mended.

“So it’s difficult, but like we’re praying and trusting God that the timeline is his and what that looks like and everything,” she says. “Definitely appreciate your prayers, but, don’t want to go into detail too much.”

Duggar does shed some light, however, on why the couple left the popular show.

“We left the show three years ago because basically our family goals that we had for ourselves didn’t align with what we found out. We ended up finding out that we didn’t have as much control over our lives as it related to the show and stuff as we felt like we needed,” she explains. “We had to make a decision at that time to kind of put the show aside just to pursue our own goals.”

Duggar and her husband have two children together: Samuel Scott, 3, and Israel David, 5.

“We will not go back on the show under the circumstances that we were under at the time that we left,” Dillard confirms. “Meaning, just as a family, we have to be able to make decisions that allow us to navigate our lives and have the information and control so that we know whether or not we can even plan anything for our lives or not.”

Despite the tension between family members, the mother does not “regret leaving the show.

She concludes, “We feel like it was the best thing for our family, especially at that time. And even now, there’s been other things that we’ve been grateful for – like more family time.”