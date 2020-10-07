Billie Eilish Announces ‘Where Do We Go?’ Livestream Event: ‘I Can’t Wait To Be Performing Again’

Billie Eilish is merging traditional concerts and livestreaming amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the lockdowns in the U.S. in March and thereafter, entertainers and concert organizers hosted virtual livestream fundraiser musical events for fans and to help raise funds for those in need.

Now some artists are changing the way they do public shows, with Eilish announcing her own upcoming livestream concert with tickets available for purchase.

“Miss doing shows so muuuuuch,” Eilish posted to Instagram on Wednesday. “So I’m doing a livestream [on] Oct. 24 and I can’t wait to be performing agaaaain. get your tickets now!”

Eilish was forced to prematurely end her North American tour in march due to the novel coronavirus. The “Where Do We Go? The Livestream” airs live from Los Angeles on Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. Ticket-holders will have access to an on-demand replay of the show for 24 hours following its conclusion.

The performance is expected to include songs from her chart-topping, Grammy-winning and critically acclaimed debut studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ticketholders will gain exclusive access to Eilish’s merchandise for a discounted price between Oct. 7 and Oct. 11 at 9 p.m. ET. They will also gain access to exclusive merchandise until the day of the show. Fans can purchase tickets to the virtual concert here.