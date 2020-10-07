Nikki Bella Responds To Backlash After Promoting Dwayne Johnson Book

Nikki Bella has hit back after her Instagram post, in which she promoted a book about Dwayne Johnson, was bombarded with hateful comments.

The reality TV star addressed the situation using “The Bellas Podcast”.

Bella explained how she wanted the post to celebrate the release of her friend Hiram Garcia’s newly published photography book featuring images of the wrestling star, The Rock.

She said, “We know as authors…how much work you put in to making your first book; to any book you have. And the minute you get your first book published and it hit shelves, how proud you are. You’re just so excited; it’s a huge accomplishment.”

Despite her intentions, Bella’s Instagram post was quickly swamped by negativity due to Johnson’s recent decision to endorse Joe Biden.

She continued, “So I put it up, right? I tended to Matteo. He went back down for a nap. And then I looked at social media and all of a sudden I was like, ‘What the f**k?’ I’m like, how did this turn into a political debate?”

Adding, “I’m not even thinking—of course, the book is about The Rock; photography about The Rock — he just endorsed Joe Biden. First of all, that never crossed my mind. Not once.”

She went on, “It sucks that you can support someone — support a friend and their amazing accomplishment — and how it turns into negativity and you get this backlash and it turns into something so political.”

Rather than deleting the post, Bella decided to share a message of positivity in the comments.

She wrote, “Nikki Bella’s account, this is all about positivity, love and light. I embrace everyone’s beliefs because I was raised to believe — and I learned on my own — that everyone is gonna have different opinions and beliefs.”

Concluding, “That’s what makes the world go round. We’re all never going to think the same.”

The “Total Divas” star recently became a first-time mom after welcoming a baby boy with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev.