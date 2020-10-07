‘Jurassic World’ Pauses Production For Two Weeks After Positive COVID-19 Cases On Set

Production on “Jurassic World: Dominion” in the UK has been halted after members involved in the film received positive COVID-19 tests.

Director Colin Trevorrow shared the news on Twitter, announcing filming would halt for 14 days as safety protocols are enacted. Filming protocols require cast and crew to receive regular tests. Trevorrow notes initial tests were positive and while all parties were negative shortly after, they will press pause out of safety. All those who tested positive and their contacts are currently self-isolating.

Woke up to the news we had a few positive Coronavirus tests on Jurassic World: Dominion. All tested negative shortly after, but due to our safety protocols we’re going to pause for two weeks. Back soon. pic.twitter.com/DxuqX9UdgX — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) October 7, 2020

A Universal Pictures rep confirms the shutdown.

“Late last night, we were informed that the ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ production experienced a small amount of positive tests for COVID-19. Even though subsequent tests proved negative this morning, due to our rigid protocols and to ensure that the safety and well-being of our entire cast and crew is paramount at all times, those who initially tested positive are currently self-isolating, as are those who they have come into contact with. As a result, filming has been temporarily paused and will resume in accordance with established safety guidelines,” reports Variety.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” was one of the first major movies to resume filming after the pandemic halted production four weeks in to a 20-week shoot in March. Cast and crew including Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard returned to the UK to resume filming in July with additional safety precautions in place including a private medical facility which reportedly cost the studio more than $5 million.

The news of the temporary shutdown comes one day after the film’s release date was pushed back from July 2021 to June 2022.