Shania Twain Gushes Over Miley Cyrus And Lady Gaga: ‘I’m A Huge Fan’

During a new episode of her “Home Now Radio” show on Apple Music, Shania Twain got busy fangirling over Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga.

The Canadian icon, 55, talked about her favourite singers-turned-actors, like Janelle Monáe, Nick Jonas, Harry Styles and Justin Timberlake, just to name a few.

But two other faves are Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga.

“I might carry on a little bit and ramble just because I’m a huge fan of this artist. Everyone in the world knows her, originally, as Hannah Montana, and Hannah Montana, as an actress, will go down in sitcom history,” Twain gushed.

“I’ve known her dad from the very beginning when we were both first starting out as newly signed recording artists in Nashville,” she continued. “He ended up having a giant hit… and I always flashback to Billy Ray Cyrus walking into a record label party of just artists on the label. And he walked in with this beautiful, tall, slender, big blue-eyed beauty. And during that night he said that they were pregnant. Anyway, to make a long story short, I can’t believe that this little girl… [grew up to be] something so great.”

Twain said she also admires Gaga.

“I wonder what kind of dream she has at night,” she revealed. “She does so many unusual, remarkable, artistic, unexpected things in her videos, in her live performances, her art direction, her fashion… then she gets an acting role, starring role, in what would be a huge success, not only as an actress, but as a singer/songwriter. ‘A Star Is Born’ was a huge box office hit and Lady Gaga won the Oscar for Best Original Song for ‘Shallow.’ This is a classic. This song will be around in generations to come.”

Twain has previously confessed her love for her fellow artists, including Styles, even teasing a collab with the One Direction alum.