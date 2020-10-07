Mel Gibson Is One Twisted Santa In Christmas Action-Comedy ‘Fatman’

By Brent Furdyk.

There have been a lot of holiday movies made over the years, but it’s safe to say there’s never been anything like “Fatman”.

In the new Christmas-themed action-comedy, Mel Gibson stars as Chris Cringle, also known as Santa Claus. Broken down and depressed, Cringle’s toy-gifting business is not what it once was.

“I’ve lost my influence. Maybe it’s time I retire the coat,” the dejected Cringle tells his wife (Marianne Jean-Baptiste).

Displaying a wound, he adds, “Some kids with a deer rifle put two holes in the sleigh, one in me, and all I have is a loathing for a world that’s forgotten.”

His business in decline, Cringle is forced into a dubious partnership with the U.S. military while simultaneously fending off a highly skilled hitman (Walton Goggins) who’s been hired to take out “the Fatman” by a ticked-off 12-year-old who received a lump of coal as a Christmas present.

“You think you’re the first,” Gibson’s nasty St. Nick tells his would-be assassin. “You think I got this job because I’m fat and jolly?”

“Fatman” premieres in select theatres on Nov. 13 before its On Demand and digital debut on Nov. 17.

