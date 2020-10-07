Alyson Hannigan Uses Old ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ Props As Halloween Decorations

Alyson Hannigan called into “EW Live” on SiriusXM to promote her Food Network series “Outrageous Pumpkins”, and in the process of that interview revealed a truly awesome Halloween secret.

At one point in the conversation, host Dalton Ross asked about her favourite Halloween episodes of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”, in which she played Willow Rosenberg, BFF of Sarah Michelle Gellar’s titular slayer.

According to Hannigan, she wound up hanging on to a lot of props from the show, which ended its run in 2003.

RELATED: Sarah Michelle Gellar Slays In ‘Buffy’ Season 1 Prom Dress 23 Years Later

“I have a lot of the graveyard stuff. I got a lot of stuff from ‘Buffy’,” she explained. “So that is a lot of my Halloween decorations.”

However, she lamented that some of those props have not aged well.

“I have to say, some of it is getting real old,” she said. “They gave me the skeletons that they would actually have in the Master’s lair and stuff, and they look really authentic. But boy, are they crumbly now. We have to be super, super careful about bringing them out. They’re over 20 years old now!”

RELATED: Dolly Parton Was Secretly A Producer On ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ And Fans Are Freaking Out

She added: “I have a lot of Buffy props that help decorate our house for Halloween, which is very cool because our graveyard is real spooky.”