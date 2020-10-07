Russell Westbrook Leaves Hefty Tip For Hotel Housekeepers After Leaving NBA Bubble

Russell Westbrook is giving back after leaving the NBA bubble.

Following the Houston Rockets’ loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 of the playoffs, the point guard, 31, left an $8,000 tip for housekeepers at the Walt Disney World’s Grand Floridian’s hotel, according to TMZ.

The resort in Orlando is where the NBA has been living to finish the season following the coronavirus outbreak.

“The 31-year-old gave mad respect to those doing the dirty work before the Rockets left the bubble… gifting them the massive tip and leaving his room ‘virtually spotless,” Brad Townsend reported on Wednesday’s broadcast of “Dallas Morning News”.

Only @russwest44 would be able to truly confirm this, and I doubt he will, but I'm told that he left a $8,000 tip for the Grand Floridian housekeepers when the @HoustonRockets left the NBA bubble. Moreover, I'm told, he left the room virtually spotless. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) October 6, 2020

Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report later confirmed the news of the generous gratuity, claiming Westbrook told her that “they took great care of us.”

Adding, “Took the time and energy to do their job at a high level. That was the right thing. I like to do the right thing.”

Spoke to Russ Westbrook. Confirmed he left a generous tip & thank you letter to housekeepers in the bubble. He didnt disclose the amount "They took great care of us. Took the time and energy to do their job at a high level. That was the right thing. I like to do the right thing" — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) October 6, 2020

The news follows Westbrook’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis this summer.