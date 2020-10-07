Russell Westbrook Leaves Hefty Tip For Hotel Housekeepers After Leaving NBA Bubble

By Aynslee Darmon.

Russell Westbrook. Photo: CPImages
Russell Westbrook is giving back after leaving the NBA bubble.

Following the Houston Rockets’ loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 of the playoffs, the point guard, 31, left an $8,000 tip for housekeepers at the Walt Disney World’s Grand Floridian’s hotel, according to TMZ.

The resort in Orlando is where the NBA has been living to finish the season following the coronavirus outbreak.

“The 31-year-old gave mad respect to those doing the dirty work before the Rockets left the bubble… gifting them the massive tip and leaving his room ‘virtually spotless,” Brad Townsend reported on Wednesday’s broadcast of “Dallas Morning News”.

Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report later confirmed the news of the generous gratuity, claiming Westbrook told her that “they took great care of us.”

Adding, “Took the time and energy to do their job at a high level. That was the right thing. I like to do the right thing.”

The news follows Westbrook’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis this summer.

