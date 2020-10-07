David Spade Reveals The Origin Of Chris Farley’s ‘Fat Guy In A Little Coat’ From ‘Tommy Boy’

David Spade appears in the latest edition of “That Scene With Dan Patrick”, the “Dan Patrick Show” host’s new podcast venture with IMDb and Amazon Music.

During the interview, Patrick asks Spade about one hilariously unforgettable scene in “Tommy Boy”, when Chris Farley tries to cheer up Spade’s despondent character by putting on his tiny jacket and then dancing around while singing “fat guy in a little coat.”

“Who came up with ‘fat guy in a little coat’?” Patrick asks.

“Chris Farley,” Spade replies, explaining it was a running bit that Farley used to do in the office they shared while they were cast members on “Saturday Night Live”.

“I had a Levi jacket on my chair in my crummy a** office and he was sitting behind me ’cause we shared and he would do nothing all day and I would try to write and everyone would hand him sketches, so I was quietly stewing about that,” says Spade.

“And then I hear [Adam] Sandler and [Chris] Rock, you had to walk through our office to get to theirs, and they were laughing their heads off. I’m like god, why is everyone so much funnier than me? It was driving me nuts and so I’m writing on a legal pad, no computers, and he’s behind me going, ‘David, you want to go to lunch?’ And I go, ‘No, we just ate.’ And then two seconds later, ‘David, turn around.’ I go ‘Get outta here’ and he goes ‘I’m doing something funny,'” Spade recalls.

“And I go, ‘If it’s ‘fat guy in a little coat’ again, it’s not funny, it’s lost its lustre. There’s no zing left, it’s played out.’ He goes, ‘No, it’s a whole new thing I’m doing.’ And then I turn around and he’s got my coat on. ‘Fat guy in a little coat again, don’t you quit on it,'” Spade adds. “And so that was just one that during the movie, he’s like, ‘What if I put on your coat?’ And I’m like ‘Oh yeah, that is funny.'”

As Spade recalls, shooting “Tommy Boy” at the same time the two were also working on “SNL” was particularly challenging — and Farley’s propensity for partying didn’t make it any easier.

“We were like a married couple,” says Spade. “We’d do ‘Saturday Night Live’, right? That’s Saturday. We’d get on a plane at 1 a.m. and we would fly to Toronto on some little puddle jumper. You know, it was a private jet but it was like Lear 25, basically an MRI with wings and we’d just lay flat and get there. So we’d get there and then we’d get up at 6. We’d get there at 2 in the morning or something, then get up at 6, shoot all Sunday, all Monday, Tuesday, come back to New York Wednesday for a read-through and then go back Wednesday night, shoot Thursday, come back Friday, Saturday.”

According to Spade, he and Farley had “one of our big fights” after finishing an “SNL” taping.

“He wanted to go to the wrap party ’cause we were having no fun,” he adds. “We just got done at 1 a.m. with ‘SNL’. Let’s just go to the airport. He goes, ‘Driver, go to the party.’ And I’m like, these are our flights. So we’d go to the party and I’d sit there like the wettest blanket going, ‘Dude’ and he’s like ‘Have fun.’ And I go ‘No ’cause we gotta get up in 45 minutes and we’re not even there yet.'”