Jane Fonda Reveals She Quit Shopping: ‘I Still Wear What I Wore 30 Years Ago’

Jane Fonda is opening up about how she lives a more sustainable life by wearing vintage staples in her wardrobe.
The iconic actress, 82, posed in a pair of Saint Laurent By Vaccarello thigh-high boots for Interview magazine and chatted with Indya Moore about making changes to better the environment at home.
“We have to not waste so much. We have to be satisfied with less. I’m trying to not buy anything new anymore, no new clothing,” she explained. “But I also understand that I can say that because I still wear what I wore 30 years ago, and I have a lot of clothes, so it’s easy for me.”
"This pandemic is just the tip of the iceberg," @janefonda tells the actor and activist @indyamoore. "Now we’re seeing the pandemic plus hurricanes. If you multiply all of that by 100, how do you govern? How do you have money to allow people to live peacefully and creatively and culturally and harmoniously when you’re just barely able to deal with droughts and floods and fires and earthquakes? The World Health Organization says that by mid-century, as the ice sheets melt, there will be over 200 million refugees, and more pandemics than we can imagine. This is a real catastrophe that’s looming. At the same time, we have the crisis of white supremacy that must be ended. I believe that we are lucky to be alive at this time. We are the generation that can ensure there will be a future for humankind. What a glorious responsibility. We must not shirk it." 🌏 At the link in our bio, the two-time Oscar-winning legend discusses her new book, "What Can I Do? My Path from Climate Despair to Action," and why the climate crisis is a battle she thinks we can win. Photographed by @lukegilford and styled by @cristinaehrlich for our fall issue, out soon.
Fonda added, “Pay attention to what you buy.”
But the actress admits, it’s easier for her to give up those luxuries than other people.
“I mean, look, I have to be very honest. I am Henry Fonda’s daughter. I have always had privilege. When it was very slow going in terms of my ability to earn a living, I had savings that I could fall back on,” she said. “I don’t want to pretend that I was scraping nickels and dimes together. I lived pretty close to the bone for quite a while, but I always knew I could make it. I have to say that. My privilege protected me a lot.”
Fonda has famously rocked recycled looks before, most recently at the 2020 Oscars when she re-wore her Ellie Saab number from the 2014 Cannes Film Festival.
Catch Fonda’s full interview here.