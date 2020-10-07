Jane Fonda Reveals She Quit Shopping: ‘I Still Wear What I Wore 30 Years Ago’

Jane Fonda is opening up about how she lives a more sustainable life by wearing vintage staples in her wardrobe.

The iconic actress, 82, posed in a pair of Saint Laurent By Vaccarello thigh-high boots for Interview magazine and chatted with Indya Moore about making changes to better the environment at home.

“We have to not waste so much. We have to be satisfied with less. I’m trying to not buy anything new anymore, no new clothing,” she explained. “But I also understand that I can say that because I still wear what I wore 30 years ago, and I have a lot of clothes, so it’s easy for me.”

Fonda added, “Pay attention to what you buy.”

But the actress admits, it’s easier for her to give up those luxuries than other people.

“I mean, look, I have to be very honest. I am Henry Fonda’s daughter. I have always had privilege. When it was very slow going in terms of my ability to earn a living, I had savings that I could fall back on,” she said. “I don’t want to pretend that I was scraping nickels and dimes together. I lived pretty close to the bone for quite a while, but I always knew I could make it. I have to say that. My privilege protected me a lot.”

Fonda has famously rocked recycled looks before, most recently at the 2020 Oscars when she re-wore her Ellie Saab number from the 2014 Cannes Film Festival.

Catch Fonda’s full interview here.