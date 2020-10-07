Bill Murray Discusses His 70th Birthday Celebration While Calling Into ‘Kimmel’ On A Snoopy Phone

Bill Murray called into “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and he did it in old-school style: using a vintage Snoopy telephone.

The phone’s awful audio quality aside, Murray has been making the rounds promoting his new Apple TV+ movie “On the Rocks”, his first time re-teaming with director Sofia Coppola since 2003’s “Lost in Translation”.

As Kimmel pointed out, Murray recently celebrated his 70th birthday. “Did you ever imagine yourself as a 70-year-old human being?” Kimmel asked.

“No,” quipped Murray, “I don’t think anyone would — or should… I still think I’ll be tried as a juvenile if I got in any real trouble.”

Murray celebrated his 70th at Hombre Taco, his son Homer’s new restaurant in Rockefeller Center, where he used to work as a member of the “Saturday Night Live” cast.

Kimmel showed off some photos from the bash, in which everyone is wearing masks. One photo, in fact, features a masked Murray plowing his face into the birthday cake.

Asked if he still managed to have fun with all those safety precautions in place, Murray joked, “You know, there are people who say safety first, last and always. And I usually hide from those people, but now I’m looking for it.”