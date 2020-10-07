‘SNL’ Ditches Morgan Wallen As Musical Guest After TikTok Video Of Maskless Partying

Country singer Morgan Wallen was to have made his “Saturday Night Live” debut on the Oct. 11 episode, but that will no longer be happening thanks to a TikTok video that’s making the rounds on the internet.

In that video, the 27-year-old “Whiskey Glasses” singer is seen at a crowded house party, where social distancing is not being practiced nobody seems to be wearing masks.

In between downing shots, Wallen leans over and kisses an unidentified woman on the lips.

After being hit with backlash on social media, Wallen took to Instagram to explain himself.

“It’s a tough video for me to make but a necessary one,” Wallen says in the video, which he recorded in his New York City hotel room while awaiting Saturday night’s show.

“I got a call from the show letting me know that I will no longer be able to play. And that’s because of COVID protocols, which I understand.”

According to Wallen, he hasn’t tested positive for the coronavirus, “but my actions this weekend were pretty shortsighted, and they have obviously affected my longterm goals and my dreams,” he added.

“I respect the show’s decision, because I know I put them in jeopardy, and I take ownership for this,” he continued.

After apologizing to the show, his fans and his team for letting everyone down, Wallen said, “I think I have some growing up to do.”

He then became philosophical, admitting he’d “lost myself a little bit. I’ve tried to find joy in the wrong places… I dunno, it’s left me with less joy. So I’m gonna go try work on that.”

Wallen made headlines back in May when he was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct at Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk in Nashville.

“SNL” has yet to officially confirm that Wallen won’t be performing, nor has the show announced a replacement musical guest.

Comedian Bill Burr will make his hosting debut when “Saturday Night Live” returns for the season’s second episode, airing Saturday, Oct. 11 at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on Global.