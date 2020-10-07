‘Selling Sunset’ Star Amanza Smith Says Missing Ex-Husband ‘Doesn’t Want To Be Found’

“Selling Sunset” star Amanza Smith divorced former NFL player Ralph Brown in 2012, with the exes sharing joint custody of their two children.

Last year, however, Smith learned some disturbing news: Brown had gone missing, and she’s convinced that’s the way he wants it.

In an appearance on the Dear Media podcast “Not Skinny But Not Fat”, reported People, Smith shared her suspicions with host Amanda Hirsch.

RELATED: ‘Selling Sunset’: Amanza Smith Opens Up About Her Missing Ex Ralph Brown (Exclusive)

“I don’t know where he is” but “I’m positive he’s alive,” she said.

According to Smith, her ex “was a great father when he was around. He was a very loyal, hands-on, dedicated, interactive father.”

Her kids, she explained, haven’t seen their father in more than a year. “I know it sounds so crazy,” she admits, but revealed he sent her a cryptic message prior to vanishing.

“He sent me an email, and he said, ‘My situation isn’t good right now. I can’t financially take care of the children. It’s not safe for them to be with me. You need to keep them until my situation changes,’” she said.

That email, she explained, is why she’s been unable to file a missing persons report. Because of that email, Smith said, she hasn’t been able to file a missing person’s report. Since then, she’s filed for full custody of their kids — which is how she knows he’s alive.

RELATED: ‘Selling Sunset’ Star Amanza Smith Talks Chrishell Stause & Justin Hartley’s Split, Reveals Why She’s ‘Disappointed’ With Christine Quinn

“I know he’s alive because we’ve had to get an attorney and file court records, because I’m trying to get full custody. And at one point he submitted something to the courts where he did a change of address. We traced it back, and it’s a P.O. Box at like, a UPS store,” she said.

“So, he’s off the grid,” she added. “Whatever’s going on, and I have no idea what it is, he doesn’t want to be found right now. And for me, if he doesn’t want to be found, it’s probably best that he’s away until he’s better or until he wants to come back.”

In addition, she says her ex’s family has been “unresponsive” and of little help. “Anytime I reach out to anyone I get blocked,” she explained.

As one might expect, the bizarre situation has been tough on their children. “I’ve had to pick up the pieces and mend little broken hearts,” she admitted. “But right now we’re doing good, and we’ve settled into this new reality.”