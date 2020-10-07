Katy Perry Talks Motherhood And Returning To Work After Daughter’s Birth

Mama Katy Perry is in the “American Idol” building! With the auditions kicking off, the new mom is ready to get back to work as a judge on the fourth season of the competition singing show. The “What Makes a Woman” singer spoke with ET’s Rachel Smith about how she feels getting back into the swing of things and leaving newborn Daisy Dove while working.

“It’s amazing. I’m so grateful for this opportunity and for this job, and to be able to continue to inspire other people to go after their dreams,” Perry first noted of returning to the “Idol” stage. “I mean, my life just feels very full and whole. And you know, it’s hard a little bit these first couple of days away and not being able to be there.”

“But Daddy’s doing a great job. Daddy has stepped in,” Perry said of her fiancé, Orlando Bloom. “I’ve seen the Bjorn on him, I’ve seen him with the bottle, I’ve seen all the pictures. It’s all good.”

Perry and Bloom welcomed their first child together on Aug. 26. The couple shared a sweet black-and-white photo of their daughter’s hand to announce her arrival. However, they have yet to share a full photo of their bundle of joy.

On Wednesday, though, Bloom shared that Daisy has Perry’s dazzling blue eyes, but still has trouble determining if she looks more like him or her mother.

“My little mini-me, slash mini my mom, slash mini-Katy,” the actor told Ellen DeGeneres on her show, noting Daisy is a mix of him, his fiancée and his mother, Sonia. “It was funny because when she first came out I was, ‘Oh it’s me, it’s a mini-me!’ Then fortunately she got those Katy blues, which was perfect.”

As for how he’s bonding with his daughter, Bloom says while Perry was pregnant, he used to chant a Buddhist mantra that he learned when he was 16.

“I would wake up in the morning and [chant], which is what I do anyway every morning,” he told DeGeneres. “So now, I walk into the room and [Daisy] hears my voice and she sort of soothes a bit. She likes it, she responds very nicely. It’s like I’m a baby whisperer. I’m definitely winning the daddy points.”

Tune into Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday (check your local listings here!) to hear more on Perry’s baby and the return of “American Idol”.

People can still audition for Idol virtually (with Idol producers) on Oct. 20, Oct. 23 and Oct. 28.