Tyra Banks Teases ‘Coyote Ugly’ Reboot In ‘Kelly Clarkson Show’ Interview

It’s been 20 years since “Coyote Ugly” hit theatres, and one of the film’s stars is hinting that a reboot may be on the way.

Tyra Banks, who played Zoe in the 2000 film about female bartenders in a country music bar in NYC, appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and revealed she’s been approached about reviving “Coyote Ugly”, possibly as a movie sequel or even a TV reboot.

“I literally was supposed to be on a conference call today about bringing Coyote Ugly back,” she said.

As the new “Dancing With the Stars” host revealed, she’s scheduled to have a discussion with her co-star Maria Bello, who played Lil.

“We were supposed to be on a call today, and I’m talking to you and I can’t talk to them,” Banks explained. “Yes, we are talking about trying to do ‘Coyote Ugly 2’ or a series.”

During her chat with host Kelly Clarkson, Banks looked back on her audition for the movie.

“For my audition for ‘Coyote Ugly’, they asked me what song I wanted to play,” she told Clarkson. “I was like, ‘Okay, I’ll take Prince’s “Kiss”‘… They push play. I’m in this huge hotel room, all these casting people lined up looking at me. And I’m dancing. I’m head whipping. The whole song I ended up dancing. Then after I’m out of breath, and then they all just started laughing. They’re like, ‘We are so sorry, but we were enjoying that so much, we kept the music going.'”

Clarkson got candid, asking Banks if, 20 years later, she still thinks she has the moves.

“I feel like I do have the dance moves, as long as no one choreographs me and tells me exactly how to dance,” she said. “I’m kind of tempted to ask [Derek Hough] to choreograph like 16 counts for me to see if I can do it. I’m asking you now, Derek. Can you choreograph that for me?”