Amy Schumer, Mark Ruffalo, Sarah Silverman & More Celebs Get Naked To Get Out The Vote

A gaggle of A-list celebrities are stripping down for democracy.

In a new video released by Represent Us, a group of stars are getting naked with a goal in mind: to encourage Americans to cast their votes in the upcoming U.S. presidential elections.

In the video, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Rock, Sarah Silverman, Tiffany Haddish, Ryan Bathe, Naomi Campbell, Josh Gad, Amy Schumer, Chelsea Handler and more stars take it all off to get — to quote Haddish — “butt a** naked.”

And, as a bonus, there was even a cameo from Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat — the only one in the video, for a change, to remain fully clothed.

The video was playing on the term “naked ballot,” which in certain American states is used to describe a ballot that isn’t correctly placed into two different envelopes before being mailed.

The video instructs those who are planning to vote by mail to make sure they follow all the guidelines correctly to ensure the vote is counted and not invalidated.

“Don’t sit on them. Get those things out!” said a naked Ruffalo, while Silverman joked, while covering her breasts with her hands, “There isn’t a man behind me, these are my hands.”

The hope is that potential voters who watch the video follow Haddish’s advice and make sure they get their ballots “to the motherf**kin’ post office.”