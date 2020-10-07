Sarah Hyland Debuts Educational ‘Lady Parts’ Series, Featuring Guest Tiffany Haddish

Sarah Hyland has landed a new project, and it is one that gets a little more in-depth than some people may like to see.

The “Modern Family” star is hosting “Lady Parts”, a new digital series produced by Ellen DeGeneres that takes a frank look at female female sexuality and health.

In “Lady Parts”, Hyland is joined by OG/GYN Dr. Sherry Ross, joined by a rotating panel of celebrity guests to undertake candid conversations about female sex and health in an open, honest and hilarious way.

In the premiere episode that launched on Wednesday, Hyland and Dr. Ross are joined by comedian Tiffany Haddish to bust taboos and shut down stigmas surrounding female health and sexuality, vagina myths, communication with a partner and more.

Upcoming guests will include Hilary Duff, Ashley Benson, JoJo, Nicole Byer, Lauren Speed-Hamilton, Camila Alves McConaughey, Angela Simmons, Adrienne Bailon Houghton, Brad Goreski, Kym Douglas, Saweetie and Simmi Singh.