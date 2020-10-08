Kristen Stewart Opens Up About Apprehension & Excitement About Playing Princess Diana In Biopic

Kristen Stewart will be playing Princess Diana in the upcoming biopic “Spencer”, and the former “Twilight” star discussed her feelings about the responsibility she feels in portraying the beloved royal.

In an interview with InStyle, Stewart discussed some of her apprehensions about the role, including making sure her accent is just right.

“We don’t start shooting until mid-January. The accent is intimidating as all hell because people know that voice, and it’s so, so distinct and particular,” she explained.

“I’m working on it now and already have my dialect coach,” she added.

Stewart has also been doing some heavy research about the late Princess of WaIes in preparation for the role.

“In terms of research, I’ve gotten through two and a half biographies, and I’m finishing all the material before I actually go make the movie,” she said.

Stewart admitted she was struck by the sadness she encountered once she began researching Diana’s story.

“It’s one of the saddest stories to exist ever, and I don’t want to just play Diana — I want to know her implicitly,” she said. “I haven’t been this excited about playing a part, by the way, in so long.