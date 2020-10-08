How Celebs Reacted To The Vice Presidential Debate Between Kamala Harris And Mike Pence

On Wednesday night, Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, faced off in a debate between the number twos as celebrities shared their best reactions and hottest takes on social media. It was the second of four scheduled meetings between the two tickets ahead of the 2020 presidential election.
After a contentious debate between President Donald Trump and Biden the previous week, Pence and Harris convened at the University of Utah under strict COVID-19 protocols for a debate moderated by USA Today Washington bureau chief Susan Page. The six topics highlighted over the 90-minute event included Trump and Biden’s records, the Supreme Court, race and violence in America, the economy, the integrity of the election, and the handling of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, which the president tested positive for this past Friday.
Jimmy Kimmel recapped the debate on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” later Wednesday night.
“This debate is important because one of these people could be our president some day. For Mike Pence, the day could be tomorrow,” he joked.
Not surprisingly, Trump’s handling of the infectious and potentially deadly disease and recent comments dismissing the severity of the pandemic was addressed head-on as each candidate sat 12 feet apart behind plexiglass. “The American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country,” Harris said off the bat, as Pence shook his head in disbelief.
The most important thing Joe and Kamala will do is listen to science and listen to the experts. #VPDebate #TrumpPenceFailure
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 8, 2020
Other viral moments included Harris’ reaction to Pence, when he tried to interrupt her early on. The candidate responded with, “Mr. President, I’m speaking,” much to the delight of fans on Twitter.
“I’m speaking.” Yessssssssssssssss
— Paula Pell (@perlapell) October 8, 2020
Who just made that “I’m speaking” meme?? Send it to me
— Jay Ellis (@JayREllis) October 8, 2020
Round one:
Sen Kamala Harris#CoronaVirusTaskForce and this administration failed the American people.
Favorite line: #ImSpeaking #BidenHarris2020
— Michael Kelly (@michaeljkellyjr) October 8, 2020
Everyone also loved Harris’ many reactions to Pence, including side-eye and seemingly sidelong glances of disbelief as he defended the Trump administration.
I’m WEEEEAAAAKKKKK at her facial expressions! 😂😂😂
— Rahne Jones (@rahne_jones) October 8, 2020
HARRDDDD BLINKS
— Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) October 8, 2020
What an image. pic.twitter.com/7PFzA8L04z
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 8, 2020
"you lost, you lost" – @KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/1XqD0lmlRi
— 𝕴𝖘𝖎𝖘 𝕶𝖎𝖓𝖌 (@MsIsisKing) October 8, 2020
Additionally, celebs made jokes about Pence throughout the night, focused on everything from his disconcerting pink eye to his responses to anytime he went over his allotted two minutes.
Quit shaking your Q-Tip, Pence.
— (((Josh Malina))) (@JoshMalina) October 8, 2020
Shut him uuuuuuppppppppp. #VPDebate
— Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) October 8, 2020
Turn off Mike's mike
— Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) October 8, 2020
Pence honestly looks like the Devil himself tied his neck tie. pic.twitter.com/Ui17NSfrVS
— Angelica Ross (@angelicaross) October 8, 2020
Near the end of the night, an unexpected fly landed on Pence’s head, causing an eruption of responses.
MIKE PENCE: SUPA DUPA FLY #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/CXzqcfxbmx
— Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) October 8, 2020
PENCE HAS A FLY ON HIS HEAD HE LOOKS LIKE A CORPSE
— Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) October 8, 2020
There is literally a fly on this corpse’s head pic.twitter.com/jMeC1aEhKW
— Best Coast (@BestCoast) October 8, 2020
The fly always knows.
— Tracie Thoms (@traciethoms) October 8, 2020
OMG pic.twitter.com/ehqKQtxQ4U
— Michael Urie (@michaelurie) October 8, 2020
That fly on VP Pence’s head right now #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/S5HIvgVvRC
— Katie Couric (@katiecouric) October 8, 2020
THE MFN FLY DONE DIED
OMG
— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) October 8, 2020
I just wanna thank this fly
— Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) October 8, 2020
— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 8, 2020
Wednesday’s broadcast marked the first and only formal debate between the vice presidential candidates. Trump and Biden are slated to meet again for the third and fourth debates of the presidential race, which are currently scheduled for Oct. 15 and Oct. 22.
