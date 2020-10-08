Adam Sandler Dedicates ‘Hubie Halloween’ To The Late Cameron Boyce

The new Adam Sandler film ends with a bittersweet tribute.

When fans threw on the actor’s new comedy “Hubie Halloween”, which premiered on Netflix on Wednesday, they discovered in the credits a touching dedication to the late Cameron Boyce.

Photo: Netflix

“Gone way too soon and one of the kindest, coolest, funniest, and most talented kids we knew. You live on forever in our hearts and are truly missed every day,” the dedication reads, alongside a photo of Boyce.

Boyce, who starred as Sandler’s son in “Grown Ups” and “Grown Ups 2”, died at age 20 in 2019 due to an epileptic seizure.

In a clip from “The Tonight Show” earlier last week, Sandler talked about Boyce, explaining that the young actor was meant to star in “Hubie Halloween”, but sadly passed away just days before filming.

“That kid was a great kid,” Sandler told Jimmy Fallon. “His family is amazing. I know him from ‘Grown Ups’. He was a little kid in ‘Grown Ups’, and I watched him grow up and become like a superstar.”

He continued, “My kids worshipped him. He came to my daughter’s bat mitzvah. That bat mitzvah was gigantic, there were like 400 people there, and a massive amount of kids, and he signed every kid’s autograph, and everybody was freaking out over Cameron.”

Sandler also remarked on Boyce’s dedication to charity work, and shared how Boyce came up with the iconic line, “I’m gonna get chocolate wasted,” in “Grown Ups” and then let his younger co-star Alexys Nycole Sanchez actually use the line in the movie.

In May, Sandler paid tribute to Boyce on Instagram on what would have been the actor’s 21st Birthday, writing, “We all miss him a lot.”

On Twitter, fans were moved by the dedication to Boyce in “Hubie Halloween”.

