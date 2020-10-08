‘On Becoming A God In Central Florida’ Cancelled After Season 2 Renewal Because Of COVID Pandemic

Sad news for Kirsten Dunst fans.

Despite the show previously being renewed for a second season, Showtime has cancelled “On Becoming a God in Central Florida” after just one season because of the COVID pandemic.

RELATED: Marc Maron Wants A ‘GLOW’ Movie To Wrap Up The Series Following Cancellation

“Last year, Showtime renewed ‘On Becoming A God In Central Florida’ but unfortunately, due to the pandemic, we were unable to move forward with production on the new season,” the network told Deadline in a statement. “The pandemic has continued to challenge schedules across the board, and although we have made every effort to reunite the cast and crew for a second season, that has become untenable. It is with great regret that we are acknowledging ‘On Becoming a God’ will not return.”

The series starred Dunst as a minimum-wage waterpark employee who cons her way up the ranks of the pyramid scheme that bankrupted her in the first place.

RELATED: Petition To Revive Cancelled ‘Anne With An E’ Surpasses 1 Million Signatures

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the cast for the show had already been paid for season 2 before the cancellation, but licensing fees would have made the show increasingly expensive to produce following the delay, in addition to the new cost of COVID safety precautions.

“On Becoming a God” is just one of a number of shows that have had their season renewals reversed in light of the pandemic, including “GLOW”, “The Society”, “Evel” and “Stumptown”.

On Twitter, fans reacted to the news of the show’s cancellation.

i could cope with all the netflix cancellations but showtime taking back on becoming a god in central florida’s renewal… i will never get over this — jihane (@successiontheme) October 8, 2020

goodbye i can't do this anymore https://t.co/2zhuPATXJX — ً (@Iindsaybluth) October 8, 2020