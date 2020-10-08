Sarah Silverman Reveals She Met New Boyfriend While Playing ‘Call Of Duty’ In Quarantine

Sarah Silverman told viewers “Ellen” viewers Thursday how she met her new boyfriend while playing videos in lockdown.

RELATED: Sia, Sarah Silverman, Amber Tamblyn, And More Celebs React As U.S. Supreme Court Okays Limiting Free Birth Control On Religious Grounds

The actress-comedian explained how her new boyfriend initiated their relationship with an invitation to play Call of Duty: WWII.

She explained, “As the world was shutting down, I thought I should start playing video games again. It just made sense, this is the time. I went to Game Stop; it was still open. I bought a console and a couple of games and I got really into this one, it’s not the latest one but I love it, Call of Duty: WWII.

RELATED: Chris Evans, Sarah Silverman And More React After Trump’s ‘Don’t Be Afraid Of COVID’ Tweet

“This guy who I knew peripherally, like we have mutual friends and stuff, he direct-messaged me on Twitter and goes, ‘I’ll play with you online, we’re both quarantining.'”

The pair began playing together every evening after the 7 p.m. applause for frontline workers.

Silverman recalled, “At 7:05 p.m. I put my headphones on and kill Nazis with this guy. I mean yada, yada, yada, we’re boyfriend and girlfriend!”

DeGeneres then asked if the couple have been able to be together in person with the pandemic still very much affecting the world.

RELATED: Amy Schumer, Mark Ruffalo, Sarah Silverman & More Celebs Get Naked To Get Out The Vote

Silverman replied: “He came out here and so he’s living out here and it’s great and we make sweet love. I feel like I’m jinxing it by talking about it on ‘Ellen’ but I can’t help myself!”