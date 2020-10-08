Jimmy Fallon & Maya Rudolph Are Lon & Yvonne — Zoom’s First Scat Duo

Scatting is the perfect way to get through the pandemic.

RELATED: Maya Rudolph Says She Didn’t Get Her ‘SNL’ Premiere Lines ‘Until Air’

On Wednesday night, Maya Rudolph appeared on “The Tonight Show” for a segment with host Jimmy Fallon, in which they played Zoom’s first scat duo, Lon and Yvonne.

The duo performed a number of improvised scat routines.

RELATED: Maya Rudolph Wins Her First-Ever Emmy For Role In Animated Netflix Hit ‘Big Mouth’

“That honey is as sweet as nectar,” Rudolph’s Yvonne said after one scat.

“Thanks,” Fallon’s Lon responded. “I’m actually terrified of bees.”

A couple of minutes in, one of their scats had the crew laughing so hard in the background that even Rudolph and Fallon began cracking up.