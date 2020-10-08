Emmy Rossum Hits Back At Claim She Gets ‘Paid To Get Naked On TV’

“Shameless” star Emmy Rossum has responded to a hater who attempted to disparage her career.

RELATED: Emmy Rossum Becomes An L.A. Billboard Icon In Hilarious ‘Angelyne’ Teaser

The actress instantly shut down a claim that she only gets paid to take her clothes off for the camera.

The incident happened after Rossum told Twitter fans that she “can’t wait” to get her “I’m Speaking” T-shirt, in reference to Kamala Harris’s quote from Wednesday night’s U.S. vice-presidential debate.

Can’t wait to get my I’M SPEAKING t-shirt. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 8, 2020

While most people loved Rossum’s T-shirt idea, one hater responded writing, “Yeah your shirts that say I GET PAID TO GET NAKED ON TV are sold out.”

RELATED: Emmy Rossum Is Unrecognizable In First Photo Of Her As L.A. Billboard Diva Angelyne

The Golden Globe nominee replied, “I get paid to tell stories and life sometimes involves this awesome thing called sex. Maybe you’ve just never had any so you don’t know.”

Rossum later posted a message directed at Trump supporters who “love to come at me for my body.”

When I say something Trump supporters hate, they love to come at me for my body. “Shut up and go back to being naked.” They seem to think I should be ashamed of my female naked body. I don’t feel shame. I love my body. That must be intimidating for them. I’m not sorry. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 8, 2020

RELATED: Fans React To Emmy Rossum’s Last Episode of ‘Shameless’