Kelly Clarkson Brings Out Her Inner Diva For Dua Lipa’s ‘Don’t Start Now’

Kelly Clarkson let her sassy side loose for the latest instalment of “Kellyoke” on “The Kelly Clarkson Show“.

The TV star performed a fiery rendition of Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” on the Thursday, October 8, episode of her show.

The chart-topping single is from Lipa’s second studio album, Future Nostalgia.

Clarkson wore a floral-patterned green dress teamed with a yellow belt for the powerful performance with her band, Y’all.

The versatile singer recently took on a cover of the Johnny Cash classic “Ring of Fire“, as well as Cat Stevens’ hit “The First Cut is the Deepest“.

Ahead of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” returning for its second season on Sept. 21, the presenter said, “The last time I was on this stage it was over six months ago. A lot has changed. The pandemic has tested us all, but from Day 1 I said this show would be about connection – and not even 2020 is going to change that.

“I am so happy to be back at our home studio at Universal with my band, our crew, and our new virtual house seats filled with people from all over the country. Music has always been my outlet to help me through difficult times.”

“We are going to continue to have important conversations with change-makers. We will continue to elevate underserved voices. We will continue to shine the spotlight on inspiring stories.”