‘The Real Housewives Of New York City’ Welcome First Black Cast Member

Eboni K. Williams has joined the cast of “The Real Housewives of New York City”.

Williams, an attorney and television host, is officially the first Black housewife in the history of the program. She will join returning cast members Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Leah McSweeney, and Sonja Morgan. The news was confirmed to ET by Bravo.

“NYC is filled with successful and dynamic Black women. I’m excited to join this legendary franchise as the first Black housewife,” she said in a statement. “Can’t wait to share a slice of life in this city that hasn’t been seen before. Anyone who’s aware of my work knows I don’t hold back. I’m going to keep it just as real here as I do everywhere else.”

Williams’ introduction to the program comes after Tinsley Mortimer left mid-season and Dorinda Medley departed in August.