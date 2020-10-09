Lindsey Vonn Says Her Wedding Plans With P.K. Subban Are In A ‘Holding Pattern’ Amid The Pandemic

Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban are looking at a long engagement.

In a new interview with People, the Olympian said that even now, a year into their engagement, the couple is still waiting to get through the COVID-19 pandemic before tying the knot.

“We’re kind of in a holding pattern right now,” she says. “With COVID, it just feels like there’s no good option, you know? I don’t have a timeline or a plan, we’re just kind of going to wait and see. Obviously, his family is in Canada, so I can’t physically get to Canada and they can’t get here. It’ll happen eventually, we just don’t know when.”

Vonn adds, “Neither of us are really worried about when we’re going to get married. We know it’s gonna happen, so we’re not in a rush about it.”

Despite it all, though, Vonn says quarantine has been quite good for their relationship.

“It’s been great for us. We’ve really enjoyed the time together, as much as one can,” she says. “When you’re living together and you see each other every single day, 24 hours a day, you get to know each other pretty quickly. I think it’s been good for us to really find out everything about each other, and I think we’ve gotten a lot closer throughout the whole process.”

Speaking on “In Depth With Graham Bensinger” earlier this week, the athlete remembered that when Subban first proposed, she did not realize he was serious.

“I had a meeting, I was all dressed up. He was sweaty, he had just worked out. He was acting a little bit weird and he was faltering with his pocket and he pulled out his ring and I was like, ‘What?'” Vonn said. “I thought he was totally kidding because he’s like a jokester and sometimes it’s hard to tell if he’s being serious or not.”

Nonetheless, Vonn accepted the emerald ring, which, she told the host, is Subban’s birthstone and her favourite colour.

In fact, she returned the favour at Christmas.

“I did it on Christmas, I had like all the dogs dressed up as Santa Claus and like Mrs. Claus and I was all waiting by the Christmas tree and we had our matching pyjamas on because we’re cheesy like that. He was surprised and he loved it,” she remembered joyfully.

The two had plans to marry in the summer but, with the COVID-19 pandemic, travel plans proved too difficult to arrange as their families live in different countries.

The conversation then broached the difficulties Vonn and Subban have encountered while dating as an interracial couple.

The main issue they face is understanding the other’s perspectives.

“There’s not always a clear answer or a clear path to understanding. I will never be able to walk in P.K.’s shoes, so I try to learn as much as I can from him and from others and educate myself as much as possible,” she said.

In that regard, she added that Subban’s family has been helpful educating her and being patient with her.

“They recommend books to me that they think would be helpful and subconsciously what I think may not be racist may be racist, so I always ask them: ‘What does this mean?’… It’s nice to know that they’re always there to help me and you know, he has an amazing family and I’m very lucky to be coming into that family.”