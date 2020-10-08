Lindsey Vonn Thought P.K. Subban’s Marriage Proposal Was A Joke

Lindsey Vonn admits that her engagement to P.K. Subban did not go smoothly.

Speaking on “In Depth With Graham Bensinger”, the athlete remembers that when Subban first proposed, she did not realize he was serious.

“I had a meeting, I was all dressed up. He was sweaty, he had just worked out. He was acting a little bit weird and he was faltering with his pocket and he pulled out his ring and I was like, ‘What?'” Vonn recounts. “I thought he was totally kidding because he’s like a jokester and sometimes it’s hard to tell if he’s being serious or not.”

Nonetheless, Vonn accepted the emerald ring, which, she tells the host, is Subban’s birthstone and her favourite colour.

In fact, she returned the favour at Christmas.

“I did it on Christmas, I had like all the dogs dressed up as Santa Claus and like Mrs. Claus and I was all waiting by the Christmas tree and we had our matching pyjamas on because we’re cheesy like that. He was surprised and he loved it,” she remembers joyfully.

The two had plans to marry in the summer but, with the COVID-19 pandemic, travel plans proved too difficult to arrange as their families live in different countries.

The conversation then broached the difficulties Vonn and Subban have encountered while dating as an interracial couple.

The main issue they face is understanding the other’s perspectives.

“There’s not always a clear answer or a clear path to understanding. I will never be able to walk in P.K.’s shoes, so I try to learn as much as I can from him and from others and educate myself as much as possible,” she says.

In that regard, she adds that Subban’s family have been helpful educating her and being patient with her.

“They recommend books to me that they think would be helpful and subconsciously what I think may not be racist may be racist, so I always ask them: ‘What does this mean?’… It’s nice to know that they’re always there to help me and you know, he has an amazing family and I’m very lucky to be coming into that family.”