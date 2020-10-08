Dwayne Johnson Clears 200 Million Instagram Followers: ‘Always Speak Your Truth’

Dwayne Johnson is a lot of things: “The Rock”, a Hollywood mega-star, eight-time WWE champion, a father, and the most followed man on Instagram in the U.S.

Johnson surpassed 200 million Instagram followers on Thursday. “The Rock” is the third-most followed individual on Instagram, behind soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo (238 million) and Ariana Grande (203 million).

“When you are yourself, speaking your truth and speaking your heart, sometimes those conversations are uncomfortable to have and leave you exposed and vulnerable,” Johnson said in the video.

“Always speak your truth,” he added in the caption. “And when you do speak your truth — do your best to speak with dignity, compassion, respect, poise and empathy.”

Johnson’s remarks may be in response to his publicly endorsing of Joe Biden for U.S. president, his challenging the U.S. government’s COVID-19 response, and giving Biden and Kamala Harris an interview platform.