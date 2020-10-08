Fans Wants Jeff Goldblum To Reprise His Role From ‘The Fly’ For ‘SNL’ Parody On Vice-Presidential Debate

By Sarah Curran.

Mike Pence
Mike Pence — Twitter

Wednesday night’s vice-presidential debate has inspired a call for actor Jeff Goldblum to reprise his role from “The Fly” for a “Saturday Night Live” skit.

Twitter has been alight with calls for an “SNL” parody of the moment that a fly landed on Mike Pence’s head during his debate with Kamala Harris.

The incident instantly went viral.

Many people now want Goldblum to take part in a sketch on the debate, since the actor played a man-turned-insect in the 1986 cult horror movie “The Fly”.

Goldblum has yet to respond to the requests.

 

