Fans Wants Jeff Goldblum To Reprise His Role From ‘The Fly’ For ‘SNL’ Parody On Vice-Presidential Debate

Wednesday night’s vice-presidential debate has inspired a call for actor Jeff Goldblum to reprise his role from “The Fly” for a “Saturday Night Live” skit.
Twitter has been alight with calls for an “SNL” parody of the moment that a fly landed on Mike Pence’s head during his debate with Kamala Harris.
Mike Pence has a fly on his head… pic.twitter.com/pHFCs95PqI
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 8, 2020
The incident instantly went viral.
Never in the history of ever has @mike_pence’s fly gotten this much attention. pic.twitter.com/NooEgqPMhr
— Private Joker, USMC (@Infantry0300) October 8, 2020
Many people now want Goldblum to take part in a sketch on the debate, since the actor played a man-turned-insect in the 1986 cult horror movie “The Fly”.
If SNL doesn’t get Jeff Goldblum to play the fly in this week’s episode, they’re missing a massive opportunity.
— Lauren Ash (@lauren_ash) October 8, 2020
LORNE MICHAELS… I IMPLORE YOU… PLEASE… GET JEFF GOLDBLUM TO PLAY THE FLY ON @NBCSNL THIS WEEKEND!!! #VPDebate
— Max Preston (@MaxSkyNews) October 8, 2020
I hope SNL gets Jeff Goldblum to play the fly on Pence’s head.
— Ronda 💜🌊🌈 I see a blue light on the horizon 💙 (@Rondaline68) October 8, 2020
#LorneMichaels: Hi Jeff. You busy this weekend?#JeffGoldblum: I’ve been expecting your call….#TheFly #SNL pic.twitter.com/kDrUekC6Kq
— Don Lemon (@donlemon) October 8, 2020
Jeff Goldblum reading the text from Lorne Michaels asking if he's available to play the fly during the cold open on Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/TRTQVoZsXY
— LenaForCongress (@LenaForCongress) October 8, 2020
Goldblum has yet to respond to the requests.