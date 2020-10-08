Fans Wants Jeff Goldblum To Reprise His Role From ‘The Fly’ For ‘SNL’ Parody On Vice-Presidential Debate

Wednesday night’s vice-presidential debate has inspired a call for actor Jeff Goldblum to reprise his role from “The Fly” for a “Saturday Night Live” skit.

Twitter has been alight with calls for an “SNL” parody of the moment that a fly landed on Mike Pence’s head during his debate with Kamala Harris.

Mike Pence has a fly on his head… pic.twitter.com/pHFCs95PqI — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 8, 2020

The incident instantly went viral.

Never in the history of ever has @mike_pence’s fly gotten this much attention. pic.twitter.com/NooEgqPMhr — Private Joker, USMC (@Infantry0300) October 8, 2020

Many people now want Goldblum to take part in a sketch on the debate, since the actor played a man-turned-insect in the 1986 cult horror movie “The Fly”.

If SNL doesn’t get Jeff Goldblum to play the fly in this week’s episode, they’re missing a massive opportunity. — Lauren Ash (@lauren_ash) October 8, 2020

LORNE MICHAELS… I IMPLORE YOU… PLEASE… GET JEFF GOLDBLUM TO PLAY THE FLY ON @NBCSNL THIS WEEKEND!!! #VPDebate — Max Preston (@MaxSkyNews) October 8, 2020

I hope SNL gets Jeff Goldblum to play the fly on Pence’s head. — Ronda 💜🌊🌈 I see a blue light on the horizon 💙 (@Rondaline68) October 8, 2020

Jeff Goldblum reading the text from Lorne Michaels asking if he's available to play the fly during the cold open on Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/TRTQVoZsXY — LenaForCongress (@LenaForCongress) October 8, 2020

Goldblum has yet to respond to the requests.