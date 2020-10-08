Joy-Anna Duggar Responds To User Worried She May Drop Her Baby

Joy-Anna Duggar is easing the concern of one Instagram user.

Duggar posted a photo with her children — Gideon Forsyth, 2, and Evelyn Mae Forsyth, one month — and husband Austin Forsyth on Tuesday. One commenter expressed concern with how Duggar was holding her infant daughter.

“Why is she carrying that baby like that looks like she fixing to drop her!” the user wrote, per In Touch. The “Counting On” star replied, “Haha! Thank you for your concern! I was holding Evy and then Gideon was trying to hold my hand! I wasn’t about to drop her tho!”

Duggar and Forsyth welcomed their daughter on Aug. 21. The infant weighed eight pounds five ounces and measured 19.5 inches long at the time of birth.