Mick Fleetwood Addresses Viral TikTok Video: ‘It’s Just A Really Cool Thing’

Mick Fleetwood is talking about going viral on TikTok at age 73.

The legendary musician’s viral moment was inspired by another TikTok clip of Nathan Apodaca filming himself skateboarding, drinking a bottle of cranberry juice, while Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” plays in the background.

– 16m TikTok views

– 2000% increase in streams of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’

– Nathon Apodaca has received $10k+ in donations from fans

– Accidentally created the coolest Ocean Spray advert ever So many parties have benefitted. pic.twitter.com/jgruxuN2Aa — Paris (@ParisaParmar) October 1, 2020

Fleetwood joined TikTok to take on the “Dreams” and Juice Challenge himself.

Timeline cleanser. I can’t get enough. Here’s Mick Fleetwood recreating the "Dreams" viral vid… pic.twitter.com/nJuSAOVqMA — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 4, 2020

Speaking to Andy Cohen on SiriusXM on Thursday, October 8, the drummer described going viral as “a really cool thing.”

“A lot of my kids are young and connected and it just seemed so apropos. So we did it, not really knowing the end result, but supporting him, we know his story and everyone is sort of on that program. Certainly that’s why I got connected to it. So it’s just a really cool thing.

Fleetwood continued, “The end result is, God knows, especially Stevie who wrote the song. She must be celebrating right now. And it’s great. It’s great to be connected unexpectedly. And that’s what I think is so cool about this. It’s not all super-planned and super-anything. It’s just like, why not?”

