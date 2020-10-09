Mick Fleetwood Surprises Nathan Apodaca From Viral ‘Dreams’ TikTok Video

Mick Fleetwood is talking about going viral on TikTok at age 73.

The legendary musician’s viral moment was inspired by another TikTok clip of Nathan Apodaca filming himself skateboarding, drinking a bottle of cranberry juice, while Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” plays in the background.

RELATED: Lindsey Buckingham Breaks His Silence Following Being Fired From Fleetwood Mac

– 16m TikTok views

– 2000% increase in streams of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’

– Nathon Apodaca has received $10k+ in donations from fans

– Accidentally created the coolest Ocean Spray advert ever So many parties have benefitted. pic.twitter.com/jgruxuN2Aa — Paris (@ParisaParmar) October 1, 2020

Fleetwood joined TikTok to take on the “Dreams” and Juice Challenge himself.

RELATED: Fleetwood Mac Reschedule Canadian Shows — Here Are The Dates

Timeline cleanser. I can’t get enough. Here’s Mick Fleetwood recreating the "Dreams" viral vid… pic.twitter.com/nJuSAOVqMA — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 4, 2020

On Thursday, Fleetwood surprised Apodaca during an interview on BBC News after the host asked, “What do you think Mick Fleetwood would make of it?”

Talking about the viral phenomenon, Fleetwood told Apodaca, “One, we owe you.”

He added, “It’s such a celebration of everything. It’s so joyous and fun, and I was just led right into it. People around me were going, ‘You’ve got to do this, it’s so cool’. We did it, and here we are talking. I just want to say, outside of Fleetwood Mac, we owe you. It’s such a great story and so needed in days that are really challenging. It makes people smile, and I’m so happy to be part of it. Congratulations on a wild, wild skateboard journey that has led us to talking today.”

Apodaca replied, “Thank you for going out and making your own TikTok. Just everything you guys did, the band retweeting it and everything, It’s just amazing that you would go out and take the time to do that. I feel blessed and I appreciate you.”

Fleetwood then told him that he would love for the pair to meet in person when it’s safe, adding, “You’re right here in my heart.”

RELATED: Mick Fleetwood Takes On The ‘Dreams’ And Juice Challenge

Speaking to Andy Cohen on SiriusXM on Thursday, October 8, Fleetwood described going viral as “a really cool thing.”

“A lot of my kids are young and connected and it just seemed so apropos. So we did it, not really knowing the end result, but supporting him, we know his story and everyone is sort of on that program. Certainly that’s why I got connected to it. So it’s just a really cool thing.

Fleetwood continued, “The end result is, God knows, especially Stevie who wrote the song. She must be celebrating right now. And it’s great. It’s great to be connected unexpectedly. And that’s what I think is so cool about this. It’s not all super-planned and super-anything. It’s just like, why not?”

Andy Cohen hosts SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live Mondays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. ET on his exclusive SiriusXM channel Radio Andy.