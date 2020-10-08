Kris Jenner And Kourtney Kardashian Get Emotional Over Last Season’s ‘KUWTK’ Fight

Kris Jenner says she wants her children to feel supported in a new, emotional clip from “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”.

In the clip from season 19, viewers get a look into the fallout of last season’s explosive fight between Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian.

Jenner calls Kourtney on her cellphone and apologizes for not having her daughter’s back.

RELATED: Kris Jenner Claps Back At Sexual Harassment Claims Against Her And Kourtney Kardashian

“I just feel really bad and I just wanted to tell you,” Jenner starts as she gets choked up. “If you need somebody to talk to, we should sit down because I just feel really bad.”

Their mother’s words have Kourtney emotional too as she responds, “I’m fine. I’m fine now, but like everyone was ganging up on me for like, two f***ing years. I feel fine now, but it’s such a natural thing in our family, what everyone does if someone goes any way against what everyone else is doing. It just seems like they attack.”

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick Play With The Idea Of A Fourth Child In New ‘KUWTK’ Teaser

Khloé listens silently and explains in a talking head segment that when the fight aired, it reversed some of the progress she had made with Kourtney in their relationship.

RELATED: Kendall Jenner Says She Didn’t Mean To List Kourtney Kardashian As The Worst Parent Among Her Siblings

“Before the fight episode aired, we were really reconnecting. Things were better, and then, of course, when the episode aired — all that we’ve already gone through and worked through our stuff — it brings up old emotions again,” she explains. “It makes me really really sad to see I think the divide between all of us. I value Kourtney, I love Kourtney and I want her to feel loved and valued by me, too.