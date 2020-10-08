Sylvester Stallone To Voice Rambo In New ‘Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate’ Game

By Corey Atad.

Photo: Sony
You will soon get to be Rambo.

On Thursday, Sony announced that the iconic movie character will be included in the upcoming video game Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate.

Better still, Sylvester Stallone himself will voice the character.

The design of the character in the game takes Rambo back to his beginnings, appearing as he did in the 1982 original “First Blood”.

“Playing as Rambo is like time-travelling back with Kronika to 1982. Our character artists have perfectly captured Rambo’s look from ‘First Blood’,” Sony said. “They, along with our design and cinematics teams, drew great inspiration from that film, as well the subsequent sequels. Of course, having Sylvester Stallone voice one of his most iconic characters is an absolute thrill. We worked hard to make sure that every line of dialogue was true to the Rambo that fans know and love.”

“Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate” will be available for PS4 and PS5 on November 17.

