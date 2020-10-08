Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals What Her Kids Think About ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.’s family have been “sinking their teeth” into “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” over quarantine.

RELATED: Sarah Michelle Gellar Slays In ‘Buffy’ Season 1 Prom Dress 23 Years Later

While on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” Thursday, October 8, Gellar revealed that their children Charlotte, 11, and Rocky, 8, have become huge fans of the ’90s teen thriller series.

She explained, “We were trying to find shows to binge and I was like ‘Okay.’ I didn’t even know if they’d be into it, but they are, like, so into it.”

RELATED: Sarah Michelle Gellar And Selma Blair Take Their Kids Surfing

Joining Clarkson in a retro car for a socially distanced “Drive-INterview”, Gellar continued, “Except I’m the world’s biggest disappointment for them because they’ll always ask questions and I’ll be like ‘I don’t remember. I’ll have to text someone and ask.’ They think they know it better than I do at this point.”

Gellar starred as vampire-hunting teenager Buffy Summers in the hit show, which ran from 1997 to 2003.

RELATED: Sarah Michelle Gellar Talks Discovering Her Son’s Vision Problems In Quarantine

Admitting that Rocky was especially impressed by her role on the supernatural drama, she added, “My son thinks I’m cool now.”