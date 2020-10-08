Brian Austin Green Addresses Jessica Alba’s ‘No Eye Contact’ On ‘90210’ Comment

It’s Brain Austin Green’s turn to weigh in on Jessica Alba’s claim she was instructed not to look at any of the “Beverly Hills, 90210” stars in the eye during a 1998 appearance on the drama.

Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering, Jennie Garth, and Tori Spelling have all addressed the actress’s comment she made during an episode of “Hot Ones”. Though each didn’t deny her claim, they all confirmed they were unaware of any such policy and if she had been told not to make eye contact with any of them, it was a producer overstepping their boundaries.

Green was on Jenny McCarthy’s Sirius XM show when she asked him about Alba’s comment.

“I don’t think she heard that from anyone reputable, like that was really around us, because that wasn’t ever our policy on set,” says Green, who never shared a scene with Alba. “The one thing that we really were good about on our set was making people feel welcome and feel like they were a part of the family and what we were doing, and they were a part of the team. So I can’t, I can’t imagine that at all. And I can’t imagine that she heard that from somebody close enough to us that it was a direct reflection of any one of us.”

McCarthy acknowledges Garth’s earlier response, saying, “Jennie Garth was like, ‘She only worked with me in the scene. So I’m worried.’

Adds Green: “I’m sure. Jennie was like, ‘I f***ing wondered why she wouldn’t look me in the eye.’ She must have been bummed about it.”