Natalie Portman Spills Major Tea On ‘Thor 4’: ‘I’m Really Excited’

Natalie Portman has given Marvel fans the ultimate “Thor 4” tease.

The actress, 39, who stars as Jane Foster in the hit MCU films, chatted with Yahoo about the upcoming fourth installment, “Thor: Love And Thunder”.

Portman will be playing the female Thor in the new flick.

“I can’t tell you that much. I’m really excited. I’m starting to train, to get muscles,” she spilled. “If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is.”

She added, “I’m trying to think — it’s based on the graphic novel of the Mighty Thor. She’s going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side.”

After Portman was announced to be taking over as the female version of the superhero, many Marvel fans worried Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth, wouldn’t be returning to the series.

While chatting with Elle Man, Hemsworth addressed the rumours.

“Are you crazy?! I’m not going into any retirement period,” he said laughing. “Thor is way too young for that. I’m only 1500 years old! It is definitely not a film that I say goodbye to this brand. At least I hope so.”

Taika Waititi’s “Thor: Love And Thunder” is currently in production. No word on a potential release date.