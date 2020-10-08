Gary Oldman Is ‘Mank’ In Trailer For David Fincher’s Film About The Making Of ‘Citizen Kane’

The whole town’s talking about Mank!

On Thursday, Netflix debuted the first teasers for the highly-anticipated new film “Mank”, from director David Fincher.

RELATED: ‘Mank’: Netflix Shares First-Look Photos At David Fincher’s New Film About The Making Of ‘Citizen Kane’

The film tells the behind-the-scenes story of the making of “Citizen Kane”, focusing on screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, played by Gary Oldman, as he races to finish the script for the now-iconic film in time.

Shot in black-and-white and made to look and sound like a film from the 1940s, “Mank” is described by Netflix as “a scathing social critique of 1930s Hollywood through the eyes of alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz.”

Netflix released two different teasers for the film, with one marked as the official teaser, while the other was released for Reddit, each giving a different sense of the film’s old fashioned style and tone.

RELATED: Director David Fincher Surprises Quarantined Film Students With Video Masterclass

The film also stars Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Arliss Howard, Tom Pelphrey, Sam Troughton, Ferdinand Kingsley, Tuppence Middleton, Tom Burke and Charles Dance.

“Mank” will be released in theatres in November, and hit Netflix on Dec. 4.