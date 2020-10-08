Netflix Debuts First Look At ‘Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2’

“Unsolved Mysteries” is coming back.

In Netflix’s first look at “Volume 2” of the hit docuseries, tsunami ghosts, stolen kids, a lady in the lake, the Washington Insider Murder, a death in Oslo and a death row fugitive are all highlighted as the “Unsolved Mysteries” still looking for answers.

“Why is it important to find out why a person died 25 years ago? People die all the time,” the trailer says. “I think it’s important for the family to know what happened to her.”

Just like volume one, two will air six episodes.

Viewers with any insight on the open cases can head to the Unsolved.com website, which accepts tips related to the stories covered in the series.

“Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2” premieres Oct. 19.