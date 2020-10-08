Brie Bella Is Done With Childbirth: ‘This Mama Ain’t Having Any More Babies’

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan will not be welcoming any more babies together.

Bella, 36, revealed on Wednesday’s episode of the “Total Bellas” podcast that she had undergone an operation to prevent further child-bearing.

“I don’t know if I told people, but I got my [fallopian] tubes cut out. Yep. This mama ain’t having any more babies,” she shared. “I am still a little swollen on one side… I think the swelling took a little bit longer on my right side [because] that’s kind of where they tie it up.”

Bella and her husband, Daniel Bryan, share two children: daughter Birdie Joe Danielson, 3, and son Buddy Dessert Danielson, 2 months.