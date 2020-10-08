‘Sesame Street’ To Air ‘The Power Of We’ Special To Teach Kids How To Combat Racism

“Sesame Street” is continuing the tough conversations with kids.

The beloved children’s program will air part 2 to their “Coming Together: Standing up to Racism” town hall with “The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special” to teach children how to combat racism.

“Sesame Street” premiered the first special following the death of George Floyd; now, they hope to continue the conversation of race with children and families.

We are proud to announce The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special! Designed as a co-viewing experience for children and families, The Power of We addresses racism and models how children can stand up to it. Watch Thursday, October 15 on @hbomax & @PBSKIDS. #ComingTogether pic.twitter.com/ZOF3dQ6Lnq — Sesame Workshop (@SesameWorkshop) October 8, 2020

“The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special” will also feature songs that empower children to be “colour-proud.”

“Black-ish” star Yara Shahidi, “Hamilton”‘s Christopher Jackson and singer Andra Day will join “Sesame Street” favourites Elmo and Abby Cadabby and two new characters, six-year-old Gabrielle and eight-year-old Tamir for the special.

“’Sesame Street’ has the ability to entertain children while explaining complex issues like no other program and equips families and caregivers with the support they need to have empathetic conversations,” said Kay Wilson Stallings, executive vice-president of Creative and Production at Sesame Workshop.

“We believe that this moment calls for a direct discussion about racism to help children grasp the issues and teach them that they are never too young to be ‘upstanders’ for themselves, one another, and their communities.”

“The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special” airs October 15 PBS and HBO Max.