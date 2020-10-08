Famed Chicago Pizzeria Lou Malnati’s Blasts ‘Emily in Paris’ For Taking Shot At Their Restaurant During Pandemic

One of Chicago’s most famous pizzerias has slammed Netflix’s “Emily in Paris” for taking a jab at their business amid COVID-19.

A scene in an early episode of the series sees the titular character, played by Lily Collins, comparing Lou Malnati’s signature deep-dish pizza to “a quiche made of cement.”

Lou Malnati’s owner Marc Malnati shared an angry statement on Wednesday, blasting the show for taking a shot at their business at a time when many restaurants all over are struggling.

Malnati wrote on Instagram, “We’ve been serving Chicago’s favorite Deep Dish since 1971. When Netflix’ ‘Emily in Paris’ writers chose to take a shot at Chicagoans and our pizza to try to get a laugh, it felt heartless and not humorous in the midst of Covid-19.”

A post on the restaurant’s Twitter page shows Collins sitting outside a Parisian café with a slice of Lou Malnati’s pizza Photoshopped onto her plate.

The cheeky caption reads:

