‘The Addams Family’ Is Back In First Teaser For Animated Sequel

Everyone’s favourite spooky family is returning to the big screen.

On Thursday, the first teaser debuted for “The Addams Family 2” a sequel to the 2019 animated film.

The teaser features no footage from the actual film, but does open with the Nick Kroll-voiced Uncle Fenster announcing, “We’re back!”

“A sequel. How original,” Wednesday Addams, voiced by Chloe Grace Moretz, wryly comments.

The film also features the returning voices of Charlize Theron, Oscar Isaac, Bette Midler and Snoop Dogg, along with new cast member Bill Hader as a new character named Cyrus.

“The Addams Family 2” is scheduled to hit theatres Oct. 8, 2021.