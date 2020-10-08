‘Grey’s Anatomy’ And ‘Station 19’ Honour Health Care Workers in New Promo

“Grey’s Anatomy” and “Station 19” are tipping their caps to health care workers.

In a new promo released Thursday featuring new and old footage from the ABC series, first responders, doctors and nurses are being honored with “Grey’s” and “Station 19” dedicating their upcoming seasons (17 and 4, respectively) to them.

“This season, our work is dedicated to the healthcare workers who put their lives on the line every day to try to save ours,” said Krista Vernoff, showrunner and executive producer for “Station 19” and “Grey’s”. “Wear a mask, save someone else’s life.”

The 30-second spot features voiceovers from Ellen Pompeo‘s Meredith Grey and Jaina Lee Ortiz‘s Andy Herrera, and is soundtracked by The Fray’s “How to Save a Life,” a throwback to early “Grey’s” days. It also highlights everyday hospital workers.

“We all have heroes, people we aspire to be. The ones who fight, who help us to survive,” Meredith and Andy’s voiceovers say. “When it matters, the ones who always show up to save the day. Thank you.” Watch the new “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Station 19″crossover promo below.

In September, Pompeo shared the first photo from set with new series regular Richard Flood as filming kicked off on season 17. In the selfie, which shows the duo wearing medical face masks, Pompeo dedicated the upcoming season – which will tackle COVID-19 and opens a month and a half into the pandemic – to the health care workers.

“First time back in my scrubs…,” the 50-year-old actress captioned the pic. “Since we shut down filming 7000 healthcare workers have died from Covid. I dedicate my season 17 to all who have fallen and to everyone of you who by the grace of God is still standing…”

“This season is for you with humility and a bit of humor to get us through and endless amounts of gratitude,” Pompeo’s message continued. “I hope we do you proud.”

“Grey’s Anatomy” returns with a two-hour premiere on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, following “Station 19” at 8 p.m. ET/PT. For more on season 17, watch ET’s exclusive interview with “Grey’s” cast member Giacomo Gianniotti.

