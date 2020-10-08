Katharine McPhee And David Foster Expecting First Baby Together

Katharine McPhee and husband David Foster are getting ready to welcome a tiny addition to their family.

The 36-year-old Broadway star and the 70-year-old Canadian composer are expecting their first child together.

Sources confirmed the news to PEOPLE magazine on Thursday.

According to the outlet, the couple were shopping for baby buys in Montecito this week.

Foster is already father to daughters Allison, 50, Amy, 46, Sara, 39, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34 from previous relationships.

McPhee and Foster were wed during a secret ceremony at St. Yeghiche in London in June 2019.

ET has reached out to McPhee and Foster’s rep for comment.