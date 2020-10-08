Mary Steenburgen Celebrates 25th Anniversary With ‘Dreamboat’ Ted Danson

Mary Steenburgen is loving life with her hunky husband Ted Danson.

Steenburgen, 67, took to Instagram on Thursday to celebrate her 25th wedding anniversary with Danson, 72. The “Book Club” actress shared an adorable photo of the two, outshone only by the enormous piece of salad in Danson’s teeth.



“[Our love] just gets more profound and deeper as we go through the blessings and joys, but also the hurdles, of life together,” she previously told People. “He is my partner in the deepest sense of the word in this life.”

Steenburgen and Danson tied the knot on Oct. 7, 1995. They each have two children from previous marriages.