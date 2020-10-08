Mary Steenburgen Celebrates 25th Anniversary With ‘Dreamboat’ Ted Danson

Mary Steenburgen is loving life with her hunky husband Ted Danson.
Steenburgen, 67, took to Instagram on Thursday to celebrate her 25th wedding anniversary with Danson, 72. The “Book Club” actress shared an adorable photo of the two, outshone only by the enormous piece of salad in Danson’s teeth.
View this post on Instagram
Happy 25th Anniversary! This was SUPPOSED to be a sweet loving anniversary photo but you have a big piece of salad in your teeth. So there it is. Thank you for making me laugh today and every single one of the last 9,125 days. You are the goofiest, wisest, kindest, dreamboat in the world. True, that is a big ass piece of salad but even that doesn’t mar your legendary beauty. I can’t believe how lucky I am. Happy Anniversary, Ted. Love, Mary
“[Our love] just gets more profound and deeper as we go through the blessings and joys, but also the hurdles, of life together,” she previously told People. “He is my partner in the deepest sense of the word in this life.”
Steenburgen and Danson tied the knot on Oct. 7, 1995. They each have two children from previous marriages.