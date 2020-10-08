Nicole Kidman Spills On The Possibility Of A Third Season Of ‘Big Little Lies’

Looks like fans will be heading back to Monterey, California, with the “Big Little Lies” gang for a third season.

According to Nicole Kidman, she and the “BLL” team, including author Liane Moriarty, have a “really good idea” for another season.

RELATED: Nicole Kidman Says She And Tom Cruise Were ‘Happily Married’ While Making ‘Eyes Wide Shut’

While speaking to Marie Claire Australia as the November cover star, the actress, 53, revealed the entire cast, including Reese Witherspoon, Zoë Kravitz, Shailene Woodley, and Laura Dern, are down to come back.

“Reese and I talk or text once a week. She’s just moved back to Nashville and we’re really close. We all just want to work together again,” she explained. “I texted Zoë and Laura, and they’re in.”

RELATED: Idris Elba, Nicole Kidman, And More Stars To Read Adult Bedtime Stories In ‘A World of Calm’ Series

Kidman added, “David [E. Kelley] and Liane have a really good idea for it. Watch this space!”

“Big Little Lies” was originally a limited series for HBO, but after a killer first season, the network brought it back for season 2 and added Meryl Streep to the lineup.

Kidman will reunite with Moriarty for an adaptation, this time of Nine Perfect Strangers for Hulu.