Benedict Cumberbatch Returns As Doctor Strange In Next ‘Spider-Man’ Movie

By Anita Tai.

Photo: Everett Collection/Getty

Benedict Cumberbatch is rumoured to be returning as Doctor Strange in the next “Spider-Man” movie.

According to Deadline, Cumberbatch will film the next entry in the Tom Holland “Spider-Man” franchise before heading off to film the “Doctor Strange” sequel. He is speculated to take the mentor role in place of Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man in previous movies.

Director Sam Raimi is said to be preparing for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” currently.

Marvel and Sony have offered no comment.

Jamie Foxx is also in talks to reprise his role as the villain Electro for the new film.

 

