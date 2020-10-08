Benedict Cumberbatch Returns As Doctor Strange In Next ‘Spider-Man’ Movie

Benedict Cumberbatch is rumoured to be returning as Doctor Strange in the next “Spider-Man” movie.

According to Deadline, Cumberbatch will film the next entry in the Tom Holland “Spider-Man” franchise before heading off to film the “Doctor Strange” sequel. He is speculated to take the mentor role in place of Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man in previous movies.

2020's thrown a lot of things my way but I didn't expect Sam Raimi directing a DOCTOR STRANGE movie where his star is simultaneously going to be shooting… SPIDER-MAN 3. — ViewerAnon Says Please Vote (@ViewerAnon) October 8, 2020

Doctor Strange is joining the third Spider-Man along with Amazing Spider-Man 2's Electro, Jamie Foxx. The next (Sam Raimi-directed) Doctor Strange movie is called Multiverse of Madness. It + Spidey 3 are shooting at the same time. Will Tobey Maguire + Andrew Garfield show up?? pic.twitter.com/Xh2CQIhM8A — Jacob Oller (@JacobOller) October 8, 2020

Director Sam Raimi is said to be preparing for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” currently.

Marvel and Sony have offered no comment.

Jamie Foxx is also in talks to reprise his role as the villain Electro for the new film.