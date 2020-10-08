Melissa McCarthy Celebrates 15th Anniversary With Ben Falcone

By Anita Tai.

Photo: Press Association/CP Images

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone are celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary with sweet messages.

McCarthy took to Instagram to share a tender photo of the couple kissing.

She wrote, “15 years ago today I married the kindest, funniest and weirdest human I’ve ever met. Grateful every single day!!!”

Falcone also celebrated the milestone with a tribute to his beautiful wife.

He posted a photo of McCarthy dressed as a goddess and added the message: “Was scrolling through my phone and came across this photo. Can’t remember seeing it before. Two things: A) I’m so lucky and grateful to be married to such a lovely, smart, kind and wonderful person B) why is there a skunk in the picture?”

He lovingly concluded the post with a joke, “Happy fifteenth Anniversary, Mooch! Here’s to 500 more (I am assuming we will kinda be robots for 400 of those years)”.

The two were married in 2005 and share daughters Vivian, 13, and Georgette, 10, together.

